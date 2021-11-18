The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of RealReal worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in RealReal by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

