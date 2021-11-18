California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,935 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ICF International worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

