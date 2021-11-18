California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,824 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.44 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

