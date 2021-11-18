Head to Head Review: Tronox (TROX) and Its Rivals

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tronox to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tronox has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tronox and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.76 billion $969.00 million 15.08 Tronox Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.59

Tronox’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tronox pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 7.14% 15.84% 4.80% Tronox Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tronox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tronox Competitors 133 423 625 11 2.43

Tronox presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Tronox beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

