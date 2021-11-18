Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 280.95% from the company’s previous close.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

