Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Annexon worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of ANNX opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

