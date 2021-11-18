Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
