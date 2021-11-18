State Street Corp Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kelly Services by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

