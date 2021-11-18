California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,055 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Camping World by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

