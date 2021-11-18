First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 18,748 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

