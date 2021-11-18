Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Weibo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo by 14.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

