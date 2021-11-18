California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,573 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $43.66 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

