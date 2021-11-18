First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the software’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,575 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,215 shares of company stock worth $30,112,366. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.25 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

