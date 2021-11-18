First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 18,901 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 73.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

