Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 402.50 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £790.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.52. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.20 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

