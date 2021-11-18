OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.