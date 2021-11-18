Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in October

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Alfi has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

