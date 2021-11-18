Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

NKTX stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

