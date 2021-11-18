Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $3,956,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

