Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,173 shares of company stock worth $16,382,944.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
