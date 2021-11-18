Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,173 shares of company stock worth $16,382,944.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

