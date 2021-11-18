MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $674.71

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $674.71 and last traded at $674.13, with a volume of 2875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $660.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.62. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.