Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 5.9%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 3,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $6,988,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

