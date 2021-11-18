Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 31,968 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 110,234.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

