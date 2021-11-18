Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 106,825.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Albany International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

