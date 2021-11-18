CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.08

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 7229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

