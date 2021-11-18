Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 90,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.