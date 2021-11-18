Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,378 shares in the last quarter.

XHB opened at $83.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

