Royal Bank of Canada Buys 158,466 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

