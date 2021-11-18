ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

