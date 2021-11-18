Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.27.

NYSE RBLX opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 909,590 shares of company stock valued at $79,417,474 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

