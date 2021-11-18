Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.33. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

