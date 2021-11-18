Richard U. Jr. Newfield Sells 13,491 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NBHC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

