dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.66. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a market cap of £575.37 million and a PE ratio of 53.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

