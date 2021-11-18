-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after buying an additional 344,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

