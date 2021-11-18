Morgan Stanley Sells 146,747 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.