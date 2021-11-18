Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.