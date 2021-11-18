Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kadmon by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.