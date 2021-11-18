Morgan Stanley Purchases 112,142 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

