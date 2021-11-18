Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Head to Head Review

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Synovus Financial 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $295.40 million 5.80 $80.08 million $1.83 16.43 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 3.08 $373.70 million $4.55 10.76

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 33.47% 17.65% 1.60% Synovus Financial 33.57% 15.49% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats Synovus Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.