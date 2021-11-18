HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of HNI worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HNI by 215.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 109.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

