MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

