Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

