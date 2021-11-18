Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.20.

PKI opened at C$35.07 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$33.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

