Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.69.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$27.32 and a 1 year high of C$55.19.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,903.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.