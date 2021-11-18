Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

TSE NEO opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.13. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.