Gregory Smith Sells 48,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.
Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00.
Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
