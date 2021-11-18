Gregory Smith Sells 48,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

