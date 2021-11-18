iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.91

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.91 and last traded at $122.74, with a volume of 3504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.