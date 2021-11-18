Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $571,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spencer M. Rascoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00.

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 830,543 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

