Simon N. Pimstone Sells 17,557 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

