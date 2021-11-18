Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Krones has a 52-week low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.47.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

